“You’re the mother of three”: Sedokova criticized for airing the buttocks (photo)

Ukrainian singer, ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” Anna Sedokova, whose affair with a Latvian basketball player Janis Both showed in social networks hot photo and angered subscribers.

“Hey, are you asleep?” signed Anna the where seductive kicked his ass.

Men in the comments began to write her “fall asleep”, and offer a “to go tea”.

But the women reminded the singer about modesty. “You’re the mother of three children,”they write. Also Sedokova accused of using photoshop and require a real photo.

Appeared traditional accusation that Anna uses the services of plastic surgeons. However, the singer has always stressed that “natural may not be.”

We will remind, recently Sedokova was a terrible rash, which she explained nerves.

