Youth national team of Ukraine started at UEFA Euro 2021 with a defeat
Ukraine U-21 lost to Finnish peers in the inaugural match of the qualifying tournament of Euro-2021. In Zaporozhye coach Ruslan rotan missed two goals – 0:2.
Despite the strong start for the Ukrainian team in the 18th minute Kelman in the fight with Cooper was able to finish in goal, the ball reflected Silicom after hitting Valakari, writes football.ua.
After conceding a goal, the Ukrainians have increased and almost completely controlled the course of events by playing fast and sweeping, but lacked sharp the last pass. If the moments there were, it forward to our team prevented them implement their own inaccuracy and masterful playing goalkeeper Jaaskelainen, son of legendary goalkeeper of Bolton and the national team of Finland.
With access to Tsitaishvili sharpness at gate of guests was added. It seemed that the goal is brewing, but in the end the ball flew in gate of the Ukrainian team. During the drawing of one of the standards the Finns earned a penalty, which implemented.
Next match of the youth national team of Ukraine will hold in Zaporozhye on 10 September against the national team of Malta.