Youth team of Ukraine lost at the start of UEFA Euro 2021: the video of the match
On Friday, September 6, Ukraine’s youth team (players under 21) match against their peers from Finland “Slavutich Arena” in Kiev started in the qualifying round of Euro 2021.
Ukraine (U21) — Finland (U21) — 0:2
Ukraine: Bilyk, Kornienko, Cebarco, Cooper, Hemp, Kozak (Of Tsitaishvili, 46), Shaparenko, Alibekov, Buleca (Vakula, 74), Topalov (Mudrik, 60), Sican (Lednev, 82).
Goals: Cullman (18), Valakari (81, penalty).
Debut official match under the guidance of Ruslan rotan was formed for our “youth” failed. The Ukrainians dominated most of the playing time and created enough chances, but the balls flew exclusively in our goal. In the first half, the inconsistency in the actions Bilyk and Cooper in the penalty area took advantage of the Cullman and pushed the ball into the goal from close range but shortly before the end of the match the referee found a violation of the rules in their possessions from the Alibekova and awarded a penalty, which clearly realized Valakari. In the end, 0:2 — youth team of Ukraine will start in UEFA Euro 2021 (U-21) with a home defeat.
Recall that, in addition to the teams of Finland and Malta, in the same qualifying group with Ukraine will play the teams of Denmark, Romania and Northern Ireland. Directly to the final stage in the UEFA European under-2021 will the winners of the nine groups, and one pass play in the playoffs the top four teams placing in the groups second place.
Their next match in the group “yellow-blue” will hold in Zaporozhye, when Tuesday, September 10, will take on “Slavutich Arena” Malta (on the same day will play “the youth” in Finland and Northern Ireland as well as Denmark and Romania).
Photo ffu.ua
