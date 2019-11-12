YouTube can block the channels of the “no commercial sense”
New rules for the use of YouTube has caused concern among many authors channels and standard users are now able to remove “commercially viable” accounts.
YouTube started to send users emails with updated terms of service at the end of last week. They reported that the service may remove or restrict access to the service for users who do not bring enough profit YouTube.
“YouTube may terminate your access or account access to the Google Service as a whole or part thereof if there are reasonable grounds to believe that to provide the Service commercially impracticable” the letter reads.
In current terms of service of similar conditions there.
Which accounts would fall under the definition of “commercially feasible” is still unknown. The new rules can allow YouTube to remove channels that do not bring the service enough advertising money.