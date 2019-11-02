Yulia sakhnevich: “what I did with Daniel, could be seen only professional” (photo)
The tenth broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) left the sexiest couple of the season — Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. It was a surprise for spectators and participants show. In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” the famous dancer told about the complex support of the season, fears of Daniel and called his favorite.
— Julia, your pair were among the favorites of the project. Feel resentment due to the fact that I had to leave the floor?
— Actually, I don’t know why it happened, and we left the show. But there is audience voting, and a lot depends on him. Know that voted for us, but as you can see, the outcome is this. No offence — I just feel more tired. The only thing I tried to do in the first week of the project, — to sleep, to recover myself and regain strength.
— What mode have you been these two months?
We rehearsed for almost three months. Mode was actually non-stop. In addition to the “Dancing” I had another project and I spent in the rehearsal rooms time 10am-12 midnight. In fact, all it took all day — no privacy, adequate sleep, nutrition. All on the run.
— But you after all understand, what can you expect from the project?!
— Of course, I knew that I was going and what was waiting for me.
— Nevertheless agreed.
— Dancing is my profession, I have been doing choreography since childhood, is my favorite thing. A sort of fanaticism, for which we have to sacrifice a lot. But when you realize that bring people fun and celebration, all fades into the background. Probably, energetically it’s me and held all the time. Most importantly, we Daniel gave the audience a joy. Our little stories on the project was spent and filled with some important thoughts. I insisted that we can’t do empty dance — each was the sense that cling to people. Perhaps that is why our couple and loved it.
— You called one of the sexiest couples.
— I think we were one of the hardest working couples.
— It was clear that Salem wanted to reach the final.
— Of course, he would! It is somewhat similar to me by nature: if something is taken, should bring the matter to the end. We knew: if you want to have a cool result you should go to him no matter what.
— Daniel told me that you were quite strict coach.
— Yes, I am. I was so brought up, then just as I was brought up by his disciples and students. When the choreography is the “iron fist”, they are very well disciplinary.
— In what physical condition you got a partner?
— Daniel did not dance and did not move. I’m not talking about the fact that he couldn’t even turn around. There was no concept about interaction with your body. But the result of his labors seen everything, and he made me smile. It’s my victory is to teach people two months to dance like he’s doing it at least ten years.
— What gave Daniel the most difficult?
— Everything has been difficult, but the more time we devote to training, so he was better. There was a moment when I realized that Daniel’s hard work in front of a mirror. When he is not seen, it was easier to “collect”. As a designer.
— You were afraid to trust Daniel complex support?
— No, because when we tried new elements of the complex, I always asked that someone from the us controlled, to hedge. Remember, in the broadcast we only had one moment on a point: while support from Daniel “took off” the shoulder. I realized this when he began to raise his shoulder just has not clicked. Then I just helped put the squeeze on him — put his foot in the chest. But it was a moment that could be seen only a professional.
I remember when last season you were dancing in pair with Pavel Vishnyakov, you also had bad support!
Yeah, when due to a very tight narrow corset I couldn’t crank around the neck of Paul. This case became for me a science for the future.
— Had a feeling that you can leave the tenth air?
— Probably, after the ninth air when we danced the dance “for life”, that we were put into reality when you realize that at any time off the show. Therefore, our task was not to fall apart, and to gather and just be ready for anything.
Did you dance “for life” along with a couple of Lena Kravets.
— Honestly, I never thought that we would leave the show. But the solution was as follows…
— After the tenth air a faint discuss Anna Rizatdinova. So he was or not?
— You know, to dance on Pointe is very difficult. And learn for a week to stand on Pointe, in a narrow corset, in which the dance of a ballerina, is even harder. You know, because she danced on Pointe. And it’s the usual story, when the dancers are faint, because the energy return on Pointe is very large. I don’t think Anna played and took some time.
Just by the comments of the judges do not always understand the complexity of the dance.
— I admit, often going after the number of judges, we even clearly heard their comments. Just at this time was such an adrenaline rush! You stood and he analyzed it: it did, and then missed.
Who, in your opinion, worthy of a final?
— I think in the finals will definitely be Rizatdinova Anna and Ksenia Mishina. Perhaps their company will dilute Vova Ostapchuk. But personally, I’m rooting for Anya. Just see how much work she puts into the classes. Whatever is said, gymnasts are very difficult to “collect” their body because of pererastaet muscles. Sometimes it is even easier to teach to move someone who’s never danced, what person with a very different body structure.
About what remembered by the audience of the anniversary, the 10th live show, read here.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter