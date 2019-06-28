Yunker sang “Ode” on the black piano in Osaka

President of the European Commission (EC) Jean-Claude Juncker photographed in Osaka Japanese for black piano. He strummed the melody. As informs RIA “news” the photo of the Juncker published a Twitter Commission spokesman, Margaritis Schinas.

Press Secretary Juncker joked that the head of the EC strums “Ode”.

“Ode to joy multilateral approach”, – has signed a snapshot of Chinas. Pictured is the cadet sits installed on a small podium a Grand piano.

The official anthem of the EU is the melody, which is the main theme of the Symphony by Ludwig van Beethoven. The composer used the words from the works of Friedrich Schiller’s “Ode to joy”.

Friday, June 28, in the Japanese city of Osaka launched a two-day summit of G20. This year the meeting will focus on the problems of the world economy and the environment.

