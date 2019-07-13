Yuri Gorbunov broke out an affair with the ex-“VIA Gras”
Popular actor and TV presenter Yury Gorbunov now fully busy acting work, he starred in the sequel “Velik Vuyki”. But on the set he broke out an affair with dance partner and ex-“VIA Gras” Hope Meyher. But fans of the pair Gorbunov-Osadchaya has nothing to worry about, because the romance on screen is not real, but “cinematic”! So, the actress has become the new sweetheart of the character of Yuri, Ivan. And if Gorbunov movies – the usual thing, the Hope is taking the first steps in the cinema and the Comedy genre for her new. The star shared a funny video from behind the scenes of filming by posting a video in Instagram.
In the frame of Nadia and George are the comic dialogue and even argue about where to go on honeymoon.
“Where are you taking me? asked Nadia
In the best village in Ukraine – Velik… — began Yuri.
— And Rachel? – asked the singer.
-Peanuts? – asked again, ignoring the presenter.
— Rachel! – said laughing the ex-“VIA Gra”.
Archiv? It is in Moldova, near Chisinau, — found Yuri.
-So we have a honeymoon where? – said Hope.
-In The Great Peanuts! in the affirmative, replied Yuri with a laugh”.
Funny movie like the followers of a celebrity. They laughed heartily and said that I look forward to the release of the series on the screens.
“Sea charm in you. So attract, seduce you easily can do it!” “Hope is beautiful”, “Two Araks”, “I like these two, Very funny couple. Peanuts! Thank you for the humor. In anticipation of the expected. Most would have!”, “Class, smiled,” said the network users.