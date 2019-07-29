Yuri Gorbunov posed in the arms of the famous singer
After returning from an eventful trip with his wife Katya Osadchaya in the Netherlands Yuri Gorbunov immediately went to Odessa, where he played the champion’s Cup between the participants of the humorous project “League of Laughter”. Note that the presenter acts as a coach one of the teams. On his page on Instagram he shared a colorful picture that stirred up his followers.
After all, in the photo Yuri is captured in the company’s long-legged beauty singer Olya Polyakova. The actress posed in a mini dress with ruffles, Gorbunov gave preference to elegant along white pants and a black shirt. He gently placed a hand on the waist Oli, and she hugged his neck. By the way, Polyakov is one of the judges ‘ chairs on the show.
“Pani Olya — good OCR!” — said Gorbunov.
“Hello Yuri” — immediately responded that in the comments.
Members also hastened to leave your reviews, admiring the beauty and figure Polyakova and interested in, not all of Yuri’s wife because of these photos.
- Very impressive! My wife is not jealous?
- Yaki Yak gorach direct our Kava
- Olga without underwear
- Cool
- Yuri! It’s not Your wife, confused?))
- Very well
- A little leg strongly forward
- Jura blinded in the truest sense of the word!
- Where is aunt Olie the legs begin?