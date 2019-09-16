Yuri Gorbunov proud of the musical talent of his son
The presenter demonstrated the ability of his son
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Yury Gorbunov showed the grown son of Ivan. The boy was alone playing the piano. The corresponding video Gorbunov posted on his page in Instagram.
“And who said that to play the piano difficult?” — signed video Gorbunov.
Yuri Gorbunov showed how his son plays the piano (video: instagram.com/gorbunovyuriy)
It is worth noting that this video captivated many followers Yuri, and they have left their comments.
- What a pretty pianist;
- Probably the tutor of the piano goes;
- The family has a musician;
- What the blonde is talented!
- He’s cute. Let it grow healthy;
- Super, well done!
- Genius;
- Talented people are born talented children;
- But the piano cover closes, just masterful!
- Talent.