Yuri Gorbunov showed mental home photo
The host of Dancing with the stars 2019 Yuri Gorbunov admitted that frankly spoils the child, showed the home fans mental frame. Showman has repeatedly said that now all his free time he wants to spend with his family — in an interesting travel or in their with Katya Osadchaya cozy country home.
In the picture, Yuri is sitting at a table covered in the yard and eats borscht with black bread. Next you may also notice a glass of white wine and a beautiful bouquet of autumn flowers in a vase. And behind Gorbunova offers stunning views of the yellowing trees.
According to the moderator, the lunch was very tasty as it was prepared by his beloved wife Katya Osadchaya.
“If Inca goto-required STI!! #sacrobosco”, — said Gorbunov.
Followers in reviews are actively praising the hostess-the Osadchaya and wise husband, and also willing to enjoy your meal and admire the view from their yard.
- Savory!
- Bo goto won duzhe RDCO)))
- So handsome
- It is beautiful there.
- Bo vono relish
- Home Borschik — TSE relish
- Wisely, shrewdly
- Especially tasty when around such nature
- That garden you carni!)))
- In if goto Inca of crasna, then STI need tilki s zadovolennya . Savory you
- super
- Jura, if Inca goto, it is necessary STI
- Behind such beautiful, simple. The finished picture!
- Very beautiful bouquet on the table)
- Yak and the beautiful nature on sagniaw plan! Yak and squad fellow scho zahoditi the time and she gotw. And that people lubiacy I St, and praise team