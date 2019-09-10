Yuri Gorbunov showed them to my wife and warm autumn
Celebrity couple Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov try all the free, and not only, time to spend together — they travel a lot, doing some shows and enjoy spending time at home with my little boy Ivan. Recently the presenters admired a stylish way in the world — they visited one of the shows within Ukrainian Fashion Week.
And recent photos in your Instagram Gorbunov showed how they spend the warm autumn days in my backyard. He published tender photo with his wife, where they sit side by side on the beautifully decorated plot. Katya and Yuri dressed in beautiful white outfits and smiling happily, and Milo put his hands each on his knees.
Most likely, atmospheric shot was taken during the celebration of the birth of George, which took place a few weeks ago.
“Everyone knows, what does garno suboti!I do not forget,scho nivalis in it — TSE love! #teplon” moving signed the publication is a leading.
Subscribers could not pass up such a mental frame, and noted that Katya and Yuri are all excited and happy and very beautiful couple.
- Beauties! It is seen that a bright, loving and happy people. May you always be young and in love!
- Westem already Swets. Yak Prime such subscheme pairs spostarti! Nehaj bude vcno happiness!
- How nice to see you, happiness to you
- Awesome couple
- Garnon
- Yaki VI class!!! VI nadiaa on beautiful nastri zoroslav spohady!!!
- Duzhe claw
- God, chogo well Garn!!!!
- VI mega-Krut
- The best instant pair!