Yuri Tkach and Catherine Kuchar became the godfathers
November 17, 2019
Krajina is famous comedian, star of the “League of Laughter” Yuri Tkach and prima ballerina of the National Opera of Ukraine, and also the judge “s Tancu with a stars” Catherine Kuhar intermarried.
As evidenced by pictures taken in the Church and was published in Instagram-Stories stars, they became friends.
Also weaver on his page on Instagram published a picture from the event on which poses with his wife and daughter.
And in a note to the photo Yuri just said that now with Catherine as well as with psychologist Natalia Kholodenko they became the star family.
“Well, gossips? Congratulations, now we are relatives”, — signed photo of the actor with reference to Kholodenko and Kuhar.