Yuriy Tkach intermarried with the judge “s Tancu with a stars” (photo)

Юрий Ткач породнился с судьей "Танців з зірками" (фото)

Well-known Ukrainian psychologist and TV presenter Natalia Kholodenko, who in early March of this year for the second time became a mother, baptized a daughter.

God little Vivienne became the judge of the project “Dances with stars z” Kateryna Kuhar and comedian Yuri Tkach.

“Well, gossips? Congratulations, now we are relatives”, — wrote to weaver in social networks, addressing Kholodenko and Kuhar. He added a photo with his family, made themselves after the christening.

“Gossips” also shared a festive frames in stories. Them Yuri Tkach explained why he was so dressed up: “Mom creatively and called the word “ivory”” — he said.

Showed Kholodenko and its guests, baby gifts and even a birthday cake on which “angel like Vivien”.

Earlier, cholodenko told the “FACTS” about pregnancy and childbirth.

