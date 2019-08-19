Yury Gorbunov and Katya Osadcha shared “bed” photo
A couple of TV presenters Yuriy Gorbunov and Katya Osadchaya has recently returned from the Turkish seaside resort to begin work on the project “Dances with stars with”, which will be released with the first release on the channel 1+1 on 25 August. However, there is still time for a few days not in a hurry and to relax in bed, I believe in love.
“Sunday !! Really cool when you can just lie, and not to think that tomorrow is the start of the working week??” signed anchorman cute frame.
Kate in the picture in home striped robe and no make-up and hair, and Yuri in a simple white t-shirt with a picture of the TV.
It should be noted that a similar photo posted and host of “Swfsc life” in their stories in Instagram, in confirmation of the fact that to spend the day in bed was a shared family decision.
Members of the jury praised the lead for a mental picture without filters and embellishment, wished them a good weekend and promised to take a cue from their lazy rest.
