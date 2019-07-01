Yury Gorbunov and Katya Osadchaya was fascinated by the Network of solar photo
July 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
TV presenters Yuriy Gorbunov and Katya Osadchaya has pleased fans a new snapshot of the
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov, who are also a married couple, happily spend time together in the city of Dnepr. It shows photos uploaded Gorbunov on his page in Instagram.
Celebrity couple often involved together in several projects, therefore, meet on the set, but the free time they also try to spend together and travel.
This time the pair were together in the Ukrainian city of the Dnieper. “Hello Dnepr!” – signed the Humpbacks.
Netizens have also commented on this photo:
- Wow, ride. Welcome;
- Oh, Hey! Congratulations to our city. What’s the occasion?
- Welcome;
- You are great;
- Glad to see You here;
- You are so beautiful and happy!!!
- These bunnies, I love your pair;
- Photo at 6 am to people? Very cool! From Kiev with love