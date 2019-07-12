Yury Gorbunov had an affair with the ex-“VIA Gras”
Famous Ukrainian singer and actress Nadezhda Meyher, previously released a sensual video for “Hope”, to try himself in a new role — actress in a Comedy series. She played a major role in the TV series “Velik vuyki”, which was an affair with the main character Yuri Gorbunov makes Ivan Petruk.
“It’s not my first role in a movie, but the first Comedy. I got this most of the paintings were dramatic, and the Comedy has its own specifics. But I’m a woman with imagination, so in the frame I try to improvise and add something of themselves”, — told Hope in “Sedanka” 1+1.
the Network has already appeared rumors about the Roman Gorbunov and not the fact that Hope, the mother of three children, only laughed.
“I can tell you that it is not just us not jealous, she even blessed us!”, — said the artist.
In the pauses between filming Nadia manages to devote time to ballet. In addition, she takes French lessons. The artist says that for a long time performs songs in French, therefore, decided to improve their knowledge and pronunciation. “Everyone can get something cool when he is really like,” — said the artist.
We will remind, “Velik Vuyki” is a spin-off series “Latest Moskal” in which the audience will see already known characters — Hutsul from the village “Velich Vuyki”. The plot of the Comedy, the initiative group headed by the rural head Mikityuk will come to Kyiv in order to achieve the construction of a road to their village. In the capital vuyki’ll meet new characters who will play Aram Arzumanyan, Anna Kosmal, Inna Prikhodko and Artur Logay.
