Yury Gorbunov has revealed some details of his personal life
Actor and producer, leading projects of the channel “1+1” Yuri Gorbunov, who with Katerina Osadchaya went to Amsterdam, in the form of a Hutsul from the TV series “Velik Vuyki” graced the cover of the weekly “Art-mosaic” reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
In an interview Yury Gorbunov told about the filming of a new Comedy “Velik Vuyki”, his son Ivan and shared a secret relationship with his wife Catherine Osadchaya.
Recently held the final show of “the Voice. Children “, which is a leading Yuri Gorbunov saw all the joys and experiences of young participants. Being behind the scenes, he, along with Ekaterina Osadchaya supported young singers. Yuri told us how he would react if his son Ivan in the future wants to participate in the show.
“He would totally let you try yourself. After all, if you want, you should do it. But the child needs to take responsibility for their desires. It’s like the kids asking to have a dog. The parents agree but the child must give a word that would be walking this. Because then it’s the parents, and it’s not quite right. If you wanted a dog, you take responsibility, whether good, do it. And if parents will forbid and say that you don’t have, how are children to learn? Any way”, — said Yuri.
Note that this year Yury Gorbunov won the “Dad of the year”. Love talking about his son, Yuri remembered the happiest moments of his childhood:
“I loved when dad took me with him to work, put the wheel on my knees when on vacation we went to the beach with a tent (it was called “savage”). Wake up in the morning, and the “kerosinka” preparing food. I try now to behave the same way with my son. I come, he runs, gets on his knees we ride. At such moments comes the realization that every minute spent with him.”
Gorbunov also said that this summer he has a very busy schedule and don’t always get to spend a lot of time with family. Mostly because the last two months are shooting the new Comedy series “Velik Vuyki” is a spin-off of the cult TV series “Latest Moskal”.