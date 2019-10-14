Yury Gorbunov told about the jealousy Katya Osadchaya
Before the premiere broadcast “1+1” most anticipated Comedy of the fall “Velik Vuyki”, which will take place October 14, in Kyiv cinema “Oscar” went to a preview screening of the series. The opening night party, took place in the Hutsul style, and the guests of the presentation were well-known Ukrainian actors and the project team, including: Nadezhda Meyher, Michael Poplawski, Jack the cat Ksenia Mishina, Lily Rebrik, Valentine Jamaica, Jerry Heil, Ekaterina Osadchaya, Nazar Zadneprovsky, Fagot and Fozzy from the TNMK, Bogdan Osipchuk, star of the series “School” and others.
Presentation waited Hutsul entertainment, real molfar with the predictions of fate, more brandy depicting characters from the restaurant “Kanapa” and Ukrainian cuisine with black dumplings with fat in chocolate and Kiev cake.
In the early evening, the General producer of the channel “1+1”, head of the “Television business” Maxim Krivitsky told the guests of the presentation that in the autumn season “1+1” is the leader among Ukrainian TV channels, and plans to build on the success of serial line. He also said that before the premiere of the channel “1+1” is already preparing to shoot the second season of “the Great Wujek”.
Continuation of the legendary stories of heroes “Ostannyoho Moskal” in the form of a spin-off of “Velik Vuyki” presented on stage theater creative producer of the series and one of the main actors Yuri Gorbunov. The question of how wife Ekaterina Osadchaya reacted to his “serial novel” Hope Meyher, which in “Great Vuiko” played a new love his character Ivan, Yuri joked:
“The first thing she asked: “And you have a scene where you kiss?”. I say, well it’s not, I wrote all the questions to the authors — this is all they came up with. “They can write that you haven’t kissed? And when will you film it, you better I don’t talk about this”.
The presenter also spoke about the difficult routine of the shooting, which took the whole team.
“We shot a scene of traffic jams on Andreevsky descent. It involved all the Hutsuls. On the street, then it was 37 degrees and we all in costume — a shirt, Zupan, hat, boots, trousers and a chunky belt. In that time, people on the street and I even went without shirts. And we were shooting the scene when everyone sits in an old car where the Windows closed and no air conditioning,” recalled George.
On the day the pre-premiere show one of the main actors of the series, Vladimir Nikolaenko, who played uncle Bodiu, celebrated its 50th anniversary. His scenes with flowers and applause, congratulated the full cinema hall.
“Velik Vuyki” at the time he moved to Kiev — and then already began their adventure” — concluding the event said Yuriy Gorbunov and shared his story of how he first came to the capital and directly at the station managed to get into the funny story. And in honor of the start of the series was launched flashmob #pdarowski, calling everyone to share in social networks your stories of the conquest of the capital. The most interesting of them will appear on the pages of channel “1+1”.
Сlutch