Yuval Noah Harari: “Technology are threatening liberal democracy”
According to Yuval Noah Harari, information technology and biotechnology form a dangerous Alliance. Israeli Professor and a successful writer, considered one of the greatest thinkers of the beginning of this century, in an interview with Le Temps exposes the state and the companies that own and manipulate the information.
“Owners of information and analytical tools know us better than ourselves and can control our thoughts and desires. The authoritarian regimes of the past had a complex surveillance system. They were almost one person to control another, the information collected was centralized, but was not a sophisticated analytical technologies. The reading of the reports suggested the presence of crowds of agents. In short, these procedures were ineffective. By the way, this is one of the reasons for the collapse of the Soviet Union: the system was in too much dependence on the centre, which was obviously not well suited to processing information and making the right decisions,” said Yuval Noah Harari in an interview.
“Another difficulty totalitarian regimes in the past century, they might know of your deeds, but have not been able to read your thoughts and feelings. In the twenty-first century artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology offer new opportunities. Using cameras, drones, biometric sensors, loggers, you can monitor millions of people simultaneously. The information gathered in the form of electronic data that can be interpreted by machines. Ultimately, technology allows to access the brain,” says the expert.
“This is already a reality. All parts has not been collected yet, but are already deployed pokusate. In Xinjiang province in China, the authorities are building the largest surveillance system that exists today. Western States have no idea about such practices, but large corporations keep track of the millions or even billions of people to learn about their characters and tastes. At this stage, this observation is used for the sale of goods or services. But it can be easily used for political reasons, as occurred in the case of Cambridge Analytica. For us this is not science fiction,” — says the interlocutor of the edition.
“(…) There is a glaring inequality between societies and within societies. Most of the information, which is now the most expensive commodity is in the hands of a few States and companies, and mainly concentrated in the United States and China. The benefits of the technological revolution got only a little. In the case of acceleration of this phenomenon we will have the most unequal society in history. The elite will become superhuman, and most people will survive without any prospects and would lose all value. In the twentieth century, inequality has meant exploitation, and the elite exploited the masses. Today many people no longer exploited and, as a consequence, they are good for nothing. To be insignificant and uninteresting more dangerous than to be used. When you operate, this means that you, at least someone need,” analyses Harari.
“Liberalism is in crisis, but does not die. In the twentieth century it has passed through three periods: the first world war, the rise of fascism and communism. One of its advantages is the ability to admit mistakes and to reinvent itself. After each crisis, he came out of a difficult situation, becoming stronger. Authoritarian regimes can sometimes, in the short term, to function better, because all the power and all the forces concentrated in them. Consequently, decisions can be made quickly, changes and reforms can be imposed. But in the long run, authoritarian regimes fail to recognize their mistakes and correct shooting. The dictator in the conduct of its policy, would never agree to admit their failure, even if the results are catastrophic,” explains the scientist.
“(…) For the first time in human history it became possible to observe the inner life of people, to manipulate the minds, and most importantly, over time, to create new beings. In the past technological revolution just changed the political and economic system. In 50 or 100 years they will change the body and human brain. In the future the person will develop new physical and mental skills. Appear different types of people. We have been involved in a similar process. People — Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jews — have common properties, like the Americans, Russians and Chinese. Probably in 100 years it will be possible to create different types of people,” says Yuval Noah Harari.