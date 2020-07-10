Yuzhmash will be releasing a South Korean buses
Photo: yuzhmash
Yuzhmash instead of missiles will manufacture electric buses
Ukrainian factory for a few years to collect five thousand buses to 23 billion hryvnia.
Southern machine-building plant named after A. M. Makarov (Yuzhmash) has signed a contract with the South Korean company Caris in the production of buses, Prime-Minister Denis Shmyhal in Facebook on Friday, July 10.
According to him, the contract amount of nearly $ 850 million. “It’s 23 billion and is one of the largest contracts in the industrial sector in recent years,” he wrote.
As reported in the enterprise, signed a Memorandum for the production of 5,000 electric buses and 7.8 thousand charging stations. The agreement is valid until 2023.
The parties adopted a joint action programme on localization of production of electric buses and charging stations, exchange, license agreements, and technologies, had planned a joint participation in exhibitions, discussed the possibilities and potential of export of electric buses in Europe.
It is noted that the company Caris also leads projects on development of road infrastructure in Ukraine.
