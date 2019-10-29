Yuzhnensky “Chemist” for the first time in history reached the group stage of the Champions League (photos)
In the southern Odessa region ended the second match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League СEV (Confederation of European volleyball) women’s volleyball club “Khimik” played against Czech “Olomouc”.
From the first minutes Ukrainian seized the initiative and held the lead two sets, but the five-time champion of the Czech Republic managed to turn the game around. The match ended with a score of 2: 3 (25:18, 23:25, 19:25, 24:26, 13:15) in favor of “Olomouc”, reports Radio Liberty.
Since the first match with “the Chemist” and “Olomouc” ended with the victory of Ukrainian women, and the second – the Czech club, the team played a “Golden set”. The victory was celebrated by “the Chemist” – 15:13.
Now the “Chemist” for the first time in history will play in the group stage of the Champions League. Opponents of Ukrainian steel Italian club “Novara”, Polish LKS (Lodz) and the German “Stuttgart”.
The first match of the Ukrainian club will play on the road November 19-21, against the current champion “Novara”.