Yuzhnensky “Chemist” won the five-time champion Czech Republic in the match of the Champions League
In the Czech Republic ended the first match of the third round of the Champions League, where the local women’s volleyball club “Olomouc” took command “Chemist of the southern Odessa region.
The match ended with a score of 2:3 (25:22, 11:25, 25:23, 20:25, 13:15) and the sensational victory of “Khimik”, reports Radio Liberty.
“Victory predicted five-fold champion of the Czech Republic, and “Olomouc” really managed to impose its own script in the first set. However, Ukrainians managed to change the course of the game, the message reads.
The return match will take place on October 29 in the South.
Champion of Ukraine “Khimik” in the second qualifying round won Croatian “Mladost” at the end of two games. On departure, the Ukrainian club lost with the score 3:0, then with the same result at home won. So the next round played in the “Golden set”, where the Ukrainian did not leave chances to the rivals – 15:8.