Yuzik of “Quarter”, skichko, Tishchenko, and others: one of the stars of show business go to the Parliament (photo)

The results of the elections on 22 July in the new Parliament there will be many representatives of the Ukrainian show-business. It is famous actors, comedians, TV presenters and athletes.

Party musician, the leader of the group “Okean Elzy” Svyatoslav Vakarchuk “Voice” to overcome the 5% barrier and pass in Parliament with preliminary results 6.3 percent, finishing in fifth place in the race.

Vakarchuk said that the law does not forbid him to be creative, and he is not going to stop to go on stage with the band. Vakarchuk added that “God forbids me to it (music) is not to do.”

TV presenter Alexander skichko, which has become a leader in 197 constituency in Cherkasy oblast from the party of the President “servant of the people”, will take place in the Parliament.

“I’m going into politics because I was sick. I’m sick of hearing empty promises every 5 years, got tired of driving on rough roads, and the main — I was tired of hearing my friends want to go to another country as they discuss which country is better to go to earn, because in Ukraine it is impossible to live” — said skichko. He will combine work on television and in Parliament, yet did not elaborate.

Known Ukrainian TV presenter and restaurateur Nikolay Tishchenko stood in deputies from the party of “servant of the people” on the majority district Sviatoshynsky district of Kiev. The day before the election, he campaigned voters with balloon, which is set in a residential area right on the green area in front of the Park.

Also from the “public Servants” held in Parliament, the showman, the participant “Evening quarter” Yuri Kravchenkoknown as Yuzik. He ran in Krivoy Rog, where he was a member of the team Zelensky during the presidential election. Another comedian from the “public Servants” — 29-year-old Ukrainian comedian, head “has Muahahahaha” Roman Grischuk. He passed for 222 constituency.

In command of this party will be a famous athlete — the 10th number in the list Jean Beleniuk. He promises to deal with the development of sport in Ukraine.

But the famous humorist Sergey Sivoho received the required number of votes. In Konstantinovka Donetsk region, he only took third place. Not enough votes and the singer Nastia Prikhodko. Sergey Pritula, apparently, will also remain without a mandate. He went to the polls under 30 in the party room “Voice”.

See also: Hispanola the whole country: the main outcome of the election.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter