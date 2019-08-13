Zadolbali: Povaliy denied speech in the Crimea and threatens the court
Famous Ukrainian singer Taisiya Povaliy, announced a jubilee concert in Kiev Palace “Ukraine”, responded to the scandal surrounding her person. Actress outraged by media reports that she “escaped” to Russia acted in Crimea and congratulated the Crimean people on the Day of Russia. For this reason, she wrote an angry post on Instagram, which did not choose expressions.
“Zadolbali! A lie around my person! Answer again! In the Crimea was not! Crimeans on the Day of Russia congratulated! Think, I wouldn’t be let in Ukraine, where I live all five years! On tour “flee” and leave! No law I’ve broken! And I don’t understand why I, a citizen of Ukraine, people’s artist of Ukraine, can not sing at home,” — protested them.
The singer has no intention of abandoning the concert and promises to go to court, although she really “did not want to waste time on it“.
It is worth noting that in 2014, the husband and producer Povaliy Igor lihuto confirmed its participation in the festival “Five stars” in Yalta.
“We are not at war, we have no word for “war “, we have certain problems in a certain area. We are artists, we are invited to the festival. In our country, unfortunately, did not pass. We decided to accept the invitation. Taisa is an artist, she sings for the people “—quoted Igor Lihuta website ivona.bigmir.net.
We will remind, Taisiya Povaliy last five years have not acted in Ukraine. But she was a frequent visitor at the Kremlin concerts, toured extensively in Russia. Recently, she announced the date of the anniversary concert in the main public hall of the country — the Palace “Ukraine”. Its Director Roman Nedzelsky said that talks with the artist on this occasion was not conducted, the necessary agreement is not signed. Nevertheless, the show is already sold tickets.
