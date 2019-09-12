Zaedy in the corners of the mouth: where and what to do with them
Cheilitis – inflammation of the mucosa or vermillion border. It can appear for a variety of reasons — because of the habit to lick and bite his lip as a result of allergies, wearing dentures and even reactions to the sun. Sometimes the disease goes on the skin.
To facilitate the emergence of liberty (which restores cheilitis) are stress, improper diet, cold, exposure to the allergen, candidiasis and other infections and diseases. Due to the constant movement of the cracks increase, sick and long pass.
The most important thing is to find out the cause of the disease, and it can be very simple. Perhaps zaedy appeared from behind a new brand of cosmetics (or, conversely, too old, i.e. with expired retention period), certain foods (often arise after eating pineapple), after a visit to the dentist, walks in the cold weather.
Provokes the disease is Smoking, and ordinary cigarettes as well as newfangled gadgets — electronic cigarettes, wapow.
To get rid of inflammation in the corners of the mouth, you need to:
- to eliminate the causes that led to the cheilitis;
- to oral hygiene to cure dental caries and periodontal disease;
- to normalize the power.
Reduce inflammation help local corticosteroid ointment. If the cause of candidiasis, the doctor will prescribe special medicines if staphylococcal infection — local antibacterial agents. In any case, the self is not engaged.
Doctors say that even in the conditions of aggressive environment cheilitis develops not all. We need certain conditions on the part of the body, and most of these comorbidities. For example, diabetes, thyroid disease, digestive tract.