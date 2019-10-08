“Zakhar Berkut” with Robert Patrick and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend…
In Ukrainian rolling out five new movies, including “Zahar Berkut”, made jointly by domestic and American filmmakers. Competition for him will be, obviously, the Hollywood Thriller “the Double” with will Smith in the title role. In the drama “After the wedding” was played by Hollywood star Julianne Moore and Michelle Phillips. An original perspective on the solution to the problem of the craze of smartphones offers us the Comedy “Jexy”. Fans of French cinema and the distributors made a piquant Comedy “Hot moms”.
“Zakhar Berkut”
(12+, Ukraine, the United States, Kinorob, historical drama, the budget of 113.5 million UAH)
The film is based on the novel by Ivan Franko. On the adaptation worked directing Duo — Ahtem Seitablaev and John winn. Starring mostly Hollywood actors. In particular, Zakhar Berkut played by Robert Patrick, known for the film “Terminator 2”. The role Tugarov Wolf went to Tommy Flanagan (“Smokin ‘ aces”). Of the Ukrainian actors engaged in the film Andrei Isaenko, Oleg Voloschenko, Victor Zhdanov.
The story takes place in the beginning of XIII century in the Carpathian mountains. A great army of the Mongol-Tatars led by Khan Burundi torn deep into Europe. Carpathian highlanders have decided to thwart the invaders. Zakhar Berkut sends their sons with daring assignment — night to penetrate into the camp Burundi and to release the prisoners. Han is furious. He vows to punish the Eagle and his hunters…
The film was shot in the Carpathian mountains, near Synevyr lake and near Kiev. The film was shot in English, so as from intended for international rental. For the domestic audience was prepared by the Ukrainian dubbing.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the soundtrack to the film “Zakhar Berkut” was the song “Okean Elzy”.
“The double”
(12+, USA, Paramount Pictures, fiction Thriller)
This has a very complicated history. He was conceived in 1997. For the implementation of ideas at different times were taken by famous film Directors Tony Scott, Curtis Hanson, Joe Carnahan. The main role was invited superstars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. In the end, every time something went wrong, the project was frozen. Finally, the script has entrusted Angu Lee. Winner of three awards “Oscar” (“Crouching tiger, hidden dragon,” “Brokeback mountain,” “Life of PI”) brought into the real drama.
The main role went to will Smith (“Aladdin”). He plays a hired killer, who hunts his clone. The world premiere of “Double” took place on 1 October in the framework of the International film festival in Zurich. In the U.S. the movie was to be released in October 11. Advance ticket sales have already brought in $ 7 million. It is expected that the film in the first weekend will attract at least $ 30 million.
“Gexi”
(16+, USA, CBS Films, Comedy)
The film’s protagonist, Phil leads a secluded life. The smartphone is his only friend. Work isn’t stopping Phil is music charts using data from the Internet. About the personal life of a young man not to say necessary. But once Phil decided to make an upgrade to your smartphone. And, surprisingly, finds a new versions individual assistant named Jexi. This artificial intelligence decides to help Phil change his life for the better…
The main role is played by popular actor Adam devine (“pitch Perfect”). Shot film Directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, best known for the Comedy “Very bad mommy” with Mila kunis.
“After the wedding”
(12+, U.S., Sony Pictures Classics, drama)
The main character of the film — a volunteer, who all his life was devoted to helping the needy. She learns that a large Corporation based in new York, expressed a desire to donate a large sum to the orphanage in Calcutta (India). Isabel is flying to the US to meet with those who must make the final decision on this issue. There she meets a married couple, on which depends the fate of a shelter…
The film is a remake of the Norwegian drama 2006. As a screenwriter and directed by Bart Freundlich. One of the main roles he has entrusted to his wife, well-known actress Julianne Moore (the award “Oscar” and “Golden globe” for her role in the drama “still Alice”). Michelle Phillips played Isabelle. Phillips the famous actress, which was four times nominated for an Academy award. It was a roil in the films “Brokeback mountain,” “Blue Valentine”, “7 days and nights with Marilyn” and “Manchester by the sea.” Critics believe that such a powerful acting Duo are capable of provide American remake of a success at the box office.
“Hot mommy”
(16+, France, Single Man Productions, Comedy, budget: $ 4.8 million)
Three childhood friend leave for a few days to the côte d’azur to prepare the house one of them to sell. Suddenly these women who are under 40 years old, understand that they are constantly watching three teenagers. Obviously, these guys Mature women attract more than their female counterparts.
How to resolve this interesting situation, says the film Director Axel lafont. She also played one of the three main roles. Her partners became Virginie Ledoyen (“8 women”) and Marie-josée Croze (“Calvary”). In France the film was released in may and has collected 960 thousand dollars.
