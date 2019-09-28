Zakharova showed “dove-spy” from the United States and became the laughing stock of the web
Thus the official representative of Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova caught in an awkward situation. It was embarrassing during his story about the trip to the headquarters of UN in new York (USA), writes Columnist.
So, on his page on Facebook she decided to publish a very strange photo from the trip, which was made from the car. The clerk took a picture of a dove that was sitting on the roof of the car. In signature to the picture, Zakharov suggested that this is not just a bird, and a real dove of peace. It is specified that in this moment, she was just headed to the headquarters of the UN.
Users immediately reacted to the publication Zakharova and leave your comments below the post. Most ridiculed the strange footage and the official made a joke about her signature.