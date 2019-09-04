Zapashny underwent emergency surgery in Germany (photo)
Representative of the famous circus dynasty, the artistic Director of the Great Moscow circus Askold Zapashny underwent emergency spinal surgery in Germany.
About the trainer said on his Instagram.
“Once again convinced of the relevance of the words: “I Want to make God laugh, tell him your plans”. Build-build them and 2 days later be in a hospital bed in Germany after the immediate and for 5-Oh in your life, operations on the spine”, — he wrote.
The artist also added a photo taken in a hospital bed.
Note that Zapashny was born in Ukraine, but actively supports the policy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in 2012 was even his confidant.
Also recall that Askold Zapashny March 11, 2014 signed the so-called “Collective appeal to the Russian public figures of culture of Russia in support of the President’s position on Ukraine and Crimea.”
