Zaporozhye judge disgraced the mantle for the whole of Ukraine, — this is a must see

| August 10, 2019 | News | No Comments
Запорожская судья опозорила мантию на всю Украину, — это надо видеть

The Ukrainian judge is angered by his behavior, and bad manners.

It is reported by news edition of “the Microscope”.

During criminal proceedings in a courtroom of the Orekhov district court of Zaporozhye region lawyer captured the photo of an obscene gesture of a judge.

This photo was made the defender of the defendant Sergey Hulchanski during the trial.

Larissa Shcherban, is the name of the judge, which can not brought up to behave during the meeting.

