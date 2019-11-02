Zaporozhye officials advised citizens eat duck and mango for 1000 hryvnia
Considerable resonance in the social network caused a Zaporizhia official post on the opening of one of the new local institutions.
So, the boss of the city Department of tourism Ekaterina Simonova, together with the Deputy mayor Anatoliy Pustovarov and his girlfriend, called for the opening of a new restaurant in Zaporizhia.
After visiting the official Ekaterina Simonova published a post, which advises restaurant to try Peking duck and a variety of desserts.
By the way, the cost of the above-named dishes – from UAH 900.
A relevant post I wrote on the page and Zaporizhzhya journalist Taras Vasilenko.
The public was outraged, because knowing how people in Zaporozhye used to live from paycheck to paycheck, officials might be more cautious in their published information in social networks.