Zarya — Buducnost: where to watch online UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, August 1, Lugansk “dawn” will play the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League. The match against the Montenegrin “Buducnost of” will be held in Kiev at the stadium “Slavutich-arena”, beginning at 19:00.
The first match on July 25 in Podgorica, was dictated wards Viktor Skrypnyk. Thanks to two goals from Artem Gromov in the first half and the precise impact of Levan Arveladze in the last quarter, Luhansk team won with the score 3:1 and secured quite a comfortable advantage before the second game.
After that match “dawn” successfully started in the championship of Ukraine won away Vorskla Poltava — 1:0. The only goal was scored by midfielder Bogdan Lednev, who missed the game in Montenegro due to suspension. Note that Buducnost has not conducted official matches between the matches with Luhansk — the championship begins on 3 August, when the club from Podgorica will take in his field “Rudar”.
Add that to the upcoming fight appointed referees from Ireland, headed by 41-year-old Neil Doyle. The referee in his career once crossed paths with the Ukrainian teams having recorded a home win over the national team of San Marino in qualification for the 2014 world Cup (9:0).
Europa League (2nd qualifying round, second leg)
August 1 (Thursday)
“Dawn” — “Buducnost” 19:00 “UNIAN”
Recall that the results of the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland, the rival of the strongest in the confrontation of “Dawn” and “Buducnost” will be the winner of pair CSKA (Sofia, Bulgaria) — NK Osijek (Croatia). The first match held in the capital of Bulgaria, ended with a minimum victory of owners — 1:0.
Photo of FC “Zarya”
