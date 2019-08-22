Zarya lost in Barcelona meet Europa League: the match highlights of the match
Thursday, August 22 at the stadium “Cornella El Prat” in the suburbs of Barcelona was the first match round of the playoffs of Europa League between local “Hispaniola” and Lugansk “Dawn”.
The UEFA Europa League. Round of the playoffs. The first match
Espanyol (Barcelona, Spain) — “Zarya” (Lugansk, Ukraine) — 3:1
Espanyol: Diego Lopez, Lewis Lopez, Wu, Iturraspe (Rock, 65), Ferreira, Darder, Puedo (Vargas, 71), Javi López, Dídac Vilà (Vitor Sanchez, 46), Granero, Calero.
Zarya: Shevchenko, Kochergin, Mickle, Lednev, Timchik, Lunev (Yurchenko, 64), Abu-Hanna (White, 80), Ivanisenya (Arveladze, 90+1), A Boar Thunders Of Cheberko.
Goals: Ferreira (58), Javi Lopez (79), Vargas (81) — Kochergin (38).
In the 76th minute Granero missed a penalty.
The team is Viktor Skrypnyk went to Catalonia to fight with Espanyol as a clear outsider. However, the Luhansk already had the positive experience of a visit to Spain, when in the group stage of the Europa League-then still 2017/2018 wards Yuri Vernidub took from Bilbao three points, having beaten local “athletic”.
Not averse to players of “Dawn” was to repeat the same result this evening. And, it should be said that the wards of Viktor Skrypnyk in the first minutes of the match was a pleasure to watch. Despite the strength of the opponent, Luhansk did not take a back seat and giving the initiative to the hosts, at every opportunity tried to run in fast attack. Starting to bear the onslaught, the players of Zorya pushed the game away from our goal, and closer to the end of the first half all suddenly came forward. After lumbago from the right flank the boar comfortably threw the ball to Kochergin (pictured in the header), and the last from outside the penalty area and laid the ball into the near corner.
After the break the hosts came out on the field as concentrated as possible in the hope at least not to lose in home match, and did it in the 58th minute. After lumbago from the left flank the ball is touched some of the defenders of the Luhansk and fell right on the head Facundo Ferreyra (Yes, the top scorer of the Ukrainian Premier League, Shakhtar), who was left literally with a meter to break through on an empty goal.
The hosts continued to press and got a great opportunity to come out ahead in the 76th minute. Mikhailichenko played a hand in the penalty area and the referee awarded a penalty, but Shevchenko has played above any praises, parried the ball into the right corner.
However, without the score stayed tied, and Luhansk within two minutes we conceded twice. First, the team of Viktor Skripnik’s not spotted in their possessions for the coming up Javi Lopez, who took and shot over our goalie, and then after the transfer of the ball from the right flank to the left Vargas beat the defender of “Zorya” and shot from outside the box is exactly in the far corner — 3:1 in favor of the Catalans.
Thus, an away defeat set of Luhansk in a difficult position before the return match. But while there’s a chance, even tiny, you need to cling to them.
The return match will take place on August 29 in Zaporozhye (the game kicks off at 20:00).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter