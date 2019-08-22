Zarya lost in the first match of the playoffs of the Europa League
Lugansk “dawn” lost the first match of a round a playoffs of League of Europe. The away game against Spanish “Hispaniola” at the stadium “Cornella El Prat” in Barcelona ended with the score 3:1.
The scoring was opened by the Ukrainian team. At the end of the first half Vladyslav Kochergin-touch shot into the bottom right corner, RBC-Ukraine online reports.
Espanyol equalized in the 58th minute, the former Shakhtar forward Facundo Ferreyra struck for sure. On 76 minute when the score was 1:1 the arbitrator appointed a penalty in gate of “Dawn” for the ball from Bogdan mykhaylichenko. The Luhansk team goalkeeper Mykyta Shevchenko confidently reflected the impact of Esteban Granero.
However, three minutes later Javi Lopez put the hosts ahead. In the 81st minute Matias Vargas set the final score.