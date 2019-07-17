Zarya signed a contract with the ex-footballer “Bayer” (photo)
Lugansk “dawn”, which in the offseason was headed by a new coach Viktor Skripnik, has signed a two year contract with the former player of the German “Bayer” and the youth national team of Ukraine Vladlen Yurchenko. Last season, the 25-year-old midfielder played for the Danish “Vejle”, scoring in 16 League matches with three goals and delivered five assists. In “Dawn,” the graduate of Shakhtar Vladlen Yurchenko will play under 80-m number.
By the way, before “dawn” has strengthened its ranks to several newcomers, having signed contracts for two years with 23-year-old Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Vasil (ex-goalkeeper of the second team of the German “Nuremberg”), 21-year-old German defender Yoel Abu-Hanna (Fortuna, Germany), 23-year-old Brazilian player of Lazio defense (“Atletico Iterim”, “Joinville” and “Desportivo Brasil”), as well as 25-year-old graduate of Shakhtar midfielder Dmytro Ivanishina (Dinamo Tbilisi).
Recall that the “dawn” on 25th July, starts in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. The opponent Viktor Skrypnyk will be the winner of the “TRANS Narva” (Estonia) — Buducnost (Montenegro). In the first meeting Montenegrins defeated opponent away — 2:0 (second leg — July 18).
Photo of FC “Zarya”
