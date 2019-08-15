Zarya, the Bulgarian knocked CSKA out of the Europa League: the match highlights of the match
Thursday, August 15, Lugansk “dawn” on “Slavutych-Arena” in Kiev held the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League against Bulgarian CSKA.
“Zarya” (Lugansk, Ukraine) — CSKA (Sofia, Bulgaria) — 1:0
Zarya: Shevchenko, Vernidub, Timchik, Abu-Hanna (Cheberko, 4), Kochergin, Khomchenovskyy, Mickle, Ivanisenya, Yurchenko (Lednev, 46), Budkovskyy, Rusin.
Goal: Rusin (89).
On 23 minutes, removed Turizem (CSKA), and on 89-j — Rusin (“dawn”).
The first match — 1:1.
Before the return match in Kiev in the overall group of “Dawn” returned one of the team leaders Gromov, who missed the match in Sofia due to injury, and even earlier scoring three goals in two European Cup duels with the Montenegrin “Buducnost”. But Skripnik took no chances, and ex-player “Dynamo” was not even in the squad for a match.
The opening meeting was marred for the home side with injury, the German defender Abu Hannah, who is already on 4-th minute replaced Cheberko. The troubles of “Dawn” could continue in the 23rd minute, but the French referee did not a penalty Luhansk for handball Mickle. And then the hosts were lucky: escaping a date with the goalkeeper of CSKA Rusina cut Turizem: direct red card, and the Bulgarians were in the minority.
But we should give credit charges Ljubomir Petrovic, who won the European Cup with Crvena Zvezda, they “snapped” even with ten men. And that’s an understatement.
Fortunately, score CSKA failed, and the team Skrypnyk efforts Rusina on 89-th minute has pulled out a victory and beat the Vice-champion of Bulgaria from the European Cup. Only here taken to celebrate the t-shirt turned striker for the second match in a yellow card and removal from the field.
In the round of the playoffs “dawn” will challenge the permit in group tournament of League of Europe, most likely in a duel with Spanish “Hispaniola”, which in the first meeting defeated the Swiss “Lucerne” away (3:0).
