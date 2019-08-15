Zarya took place in the playoffs of the Europa League

| August 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
"Заря" прошла в плей-офф Лиги Европы

In the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League Lugansk “dawn” minimal beat CSKA Sofia. Game on “Slavutych-Arena” in Kiev ended with the score 1:0.

In the first match of the third qualifying round LE team played a draw 1:1.

The author’s goal in the 89th minute of the return match became Nazar Rusin.

Zarya with 22 minutes played in the majority – for the second warning red card received by the defender of CSKA Ivan Turizem. In the 90th minute for a second yellow card left the field forward “Dawn” Nazar Rusin.

In the round of the playoffs “dawn” will meet the winner of opposition “Lucerne” (Switzerland) – Espanyol (Spain).

Matches of the final qualifying stage of the Europa League will be held on 22 and 29 August.

