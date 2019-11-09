Zavacka Kalinin and reached the semi-finals of the ITF tournament in Las Vegas

Ukrainian tennis player Katarina Zavacka (WTA 110) and angelina Kalinina (WTA 181) won quarterfinal matches at the ITF tournament in Las Vegas.

Katarina Zavacka

The third-seeded Zavacka in a persistent duel beat American Caroline Dalhaug (8) 6:2, 4:6, 6:4.

Angelina Kalinina

More relaxed was the match for Kalinina, which took less than two hours to break the resistance of the representatives of the USA, seeded fifth in the tournament barbarians Lepchenko 6:3, 6:3.

In the semi-final, Kalinina will meet with canadian Katherine sebov, and Zavacka will try to upset the Japanese Mayo Hebe.

Earlier in the tournament between the players there was a fight right on the court.

