“Zavorotniuk healthy, cancer”: the brazen “family friend” offered to lead actress on a talk show
Taking advantage of the popularity of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and compassion of her fans in social networks there are scammers retrieve from the human tragedy benefit. About it writes “Telepro” urging law enforcement agencies to pay attention to the publication.
The publication reports that on the page allegedly belonging to Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, appeared this comment: “Alexeystepanovpro: “ANASTASIA Zavorotnyuk HEALTHY, NO CANCER THERE!!! According to media reports Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is located in the European centre in Moscow 8-499-*** the clinic denies the information about the location of Anastasia in the middle of them. Valentina Borisovna, mother Anastasia also denies the information about the illness of his daughter in General. She gave permission to give her number 8-*** all interested media can call her to talk outside of the interview, just to talk.”
The correspondent of the portal associated with the alleged friend of the family Zavorotnyuk and asked what resource can help the family in this difficult time.
A voice with a distinctive accent were presented by Alexey Stepanov, a close friend of the family, responsible for the public’s mom Anastasia Zavorotnyuk. When asked why the family friend Alex Stepanov wrote in social networks that he gives you the phone number Nastya’s mom, and in fact gave her, “a family friend” said that the reporter “MIS-read the announcement” and advised “cititi carefully”. Supposedly Alex gave a phone number in order to then provide the link investigators with Nastya and Nastya.
On the question of whether the family Zavorotniuk to give interviews or participate in television, Alex replied: “Mom is not ready to communicate with anyone. And Anastasia is not ready to communicate with anyone. When they are ready to communicate — they will be released to the media, but, as you know, it will cost a lot of money. I understand that your organization the money will not pull. It costs 200 million rubles” (about 77 million UAH).
This figure is allegedly ready to act Nastya or her mother, they voiced concern indifferent fans lately. And Alexei says that there is no cancer Nastia no, it’s all fake, and for the amount listed Nastya itself confirms the state of his health.
After waiting some time, the reporter called the scammer again. During this time she discovered that the phone number really belongs to a man named Alex Stepanov. But he lives in the Khanty-Mansi district and already prosecuted under article for swindle. Last time it came to help children, now he turned into “friends” of the family Zavorotnyuk.
“Alex, we’re just agreeing on the amount about the exclusive. But we broke your phone, you are in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug?” — said the journalist.
After two seconds of confusion, the man replied: “I am on tour in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous district”.
After the question, who is it that Alex Stepanov: a singer or an actor, he replied: “Read it on my page. All the best to you,” replied “a friend of the family” and hung up.
The next call was addressed to the lawyer Timur Arshani, who explained, what threatens these abominable individuals such attempts to cash in on someone else’s grief.
“Unfortunately, to bring the scammer to justice will only be possible if the transfer of money. Grounds for instituting criminal proceedings can only be completed criminal transaction. No publication or record of telephone conversation, such a basis is not“—said the expert.
In respect of journalists appealed to all concerned fans of Anastasia not to fall into the trap of scammers. And employees of the Ministry of interior to pay attention to the personality of the cheater.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the experts believe that if the cause of the disease of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk will be stem cells, that would threaten the health of many stars of show business.
