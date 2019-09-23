Zavorotnyuk asked for help from Kobzon: the widow of the artist made the confession (video)
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who tries to beat cancer, had previously asked for help from Joseph Kobzon.
About this program “You would not believe,” said the widow of the artist Nelly Kobzon.
She noted that Kobzon treated Zavorotnyuk, as my daughter, but she only once approached him with a request for help. “It was not connected with medicine. It was any life situation. Nastya could not decide. Joseph Davidovich, helped all the suffering and Nastya, he also helped”, — said the widow of the interview (watch the video from 48:00).
The woman added that he did not know about the disease Zavorotnyuk, as it was not in Russia, but the Internet is not sitting. Now she’s ready to help the relatives of the actress, but not sure I want to call them.
“We need to fight for life. Everything must be done in order to use every opportunity, every treatment, every appointment” — advised the widow Kobzon.
Recall that Kobzon himself was struggling with cancer for 14 years. Singer died a year ago.
