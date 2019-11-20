Zavorotnyuk better, ceased to bother headaches, appetite
Health star of the TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, whose daughter recently broke the silence in the network, has improved. Such information was shared on condition of anonymity, each skater Peter Chernyshev, writes KP.
“It feels much better. If early headaches plagued Cindy so that she could not sleep, now everything is back to normal. Pain does not bother me. And vision became better”, — quotes the edition of his words.
Also the man claims that the tumor was able to remove so that healthy cells are not affected. Chernyshev himself believes in the recovery of his wife. Now the actress has a good appetite. However, she eats a special diet. The doctors are doing everything possible to cleanse the body of dead genetically damaged cells.
The actress put a special dropper. One of the procedures: the actress takes blood saturate her certain medicines and items, then introduce her back. Because of this there is the cleansing of the body.
During the illness of Zavorotnyuk much recovered, but now thanks to diet excess weight gradually vanishing.
Each Chernyshev said that now there is some pause: the doctors are waiting to see how will behave the body of the star.
We will remind, “FAKTY” wrote that while Anastasiya Zavorotnyuk bravely fighting the illness, her daughter Anna are not sitting idly by, and your living costs. 22-year-old girl started a line of clothing and accessories. Trendy outfits Anna sells online and she stands as a model.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter