Zavorotnyuk in a private clinic are treated free of charge: the reason
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who, according to rumors, the last stage of brain cancer, receives free medical care in one of the best private hospitals of Moscow.
As Russian media reports, the family of the actress “does not pay for the stay in the clinic a penny”.
Helped to save on treatment friends Zavorotnyuk — they were able to tie it under the policy of OMS to one of the best private hospitals of Moscow.
According to media reports, the actress has already completed courses of radiation therapy at the expense of the policy.
Note that the family Zavorotnyuk enough powerful friends. The husband of actress Pyotr Chernyshev cooperates with and is friends with Tatyana Navka — wife of Dmitry Peskov, press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
By the way, the Pastor has already stated that the latter would not leave her performance in the ice show due to the illness of his wife.
