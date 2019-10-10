Zavorotnyuk not given the okay to be treated: ex-lover actress Zhigunov said, who is to blame…
Actor Sergey Zhigunov said that the statement of the actress and his former lover Anastasia Zavorotniuk of the “European medical center” does not mean that she is doing well. According to him, the doctors did the wrong thing by telling her the truth about her serious illness. This, he believes, can break any person, especially a woman, writes Teleprogramma.
The actor said that doctors and native stars in all possible ways tried to keep a medical secret, but the press did not give them rest. As you know, in the hospital, the actress was under an assumed name and in her medical card stood a completely different date of birth.
“Found that out and started to tell different stories. Here you have another reason why Anastasia left the clinic, it is simply not allowed to be treated normally”, — said Sergey Zhigunov.
Also, according to the actor, no one and never sent to “die” to his former lover. He is sure that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk made the decision to move to another clinic.
Recall that data about the state of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk very different. First hearings about its serious illness appeared in the press in August. After that it became an issue. Native Actresses flatly refuse to clarify the situation. No official comment from the family of the star has not been received. Meanwhile, the daughter Zavorotnyuk and her husband figure skater Peter Chernyshev reporters saw at the clinic where she is being treated. Most likely, the actress is really ill, but her condition is not as dismal as originally wrote all media. The representative of the stars Stas of Christ earlier said that the day will come and the actress is still tell what was happening to her. However, when that happens, he said.
As previously reported “FACTS”, with a Russian theater and film actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is currently undergoing treatment in a rehabilitation center, are always her family. Other patients report that every day the star of “My fair nanny” visits her mother, who brings her the groceries.
