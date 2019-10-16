Zavorotnyuk refused the vaccine, which was treated Zhanna Friske: named for the reason
Popular actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk refused vaccines that theoretically could save her life, and that a few years ago successfully took advantage of the singer Zhanna Friske. This was reported by relatives of the star, Komsomolskaya Pravda.
Relatives noted the high price of the drug is 12 euros.
But it is not even cost: this vaccine do not exist in Russia behind her, Anastasia had to go to the American clinic, which is rather dangerous in its current condition.
This was confirmed by the results of a survey of Polish and German doctors, which was the actress.
Therefore, after weighing all the “pros” and “cons”, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and her family decided to abandon the idea of the drug in the United States and decided to be treated in Russia.
The newspaper notes that the miracle vaccine only at the time extended the life of Jeanne Friske. After taking the singer some time to feel better. But, unfortunately, then the disease started to progress again. And apply again the vaccine doctor didn’t recommend it — the body would have started to get used to it, and the treatment would have no meaning.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Professor-neurosurgeon, doctor of medical Sciences, head of neurosurgery in Krasnoyarsk region Paul Shnyakin told about the features of glioblastoma — disease, from which allegedly suffer Anastasiya Zavorotnyuk.
