Zavorotnyuk repaid the huge debts and can go on treatment abroad
Popular actress and TV presenter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, undergoing treatment in a Moscow clinic in connection with an inoperable brain tumor, experienced until recently, the problems not only with health, but with finances. Fortunately, the latter recently successfully resolved, writes RIA FAN.
In mid-September entered into force the decision, according to which the bailiffs refused the requirements in respect of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk temporary restrictions on leaving of the Russian Federation.
The Agency says that in November 2012, the star of the series “My fair nanny” has entered into a loan agreement with SIA “Russian mortgage Bank” in the amount of 435 thousand dollars. Money Anastasia Zavorotnyuk had to give in a year.
For whatever reasons, by November 2013, the actress with the Bank are not paid. The organization appealed to court, demanding to collect from the actress issued earlier funds, overdue interest, penalties on overdue interest and penalties for the overdue loan. Only Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was supposed to pay the amount exceeding 50% of the loan.
In 2014 there was a sharp dollar. He rose from 30 to 60 roubles. The resulting amount was for celebrity unaffordable. Next was the court of the Bank’s requirements were partially met.
By 2017, star of the TV series “My fair nanny” was able to pay only eight thousand dollars. Zavorotnyuk offered credit institutions the land in the suburbs. The Bank refused, as the land belonged to the mother of the actress. Anastasia tried to declare bankrupt. However, the Tribunal denied the seizure of a celebrity.
In 2019 Anastasia Zavorotnyuk managed to get rid of the debt on the loan. Left to pay the Executive a fee in the amount of just over 37 thousand dollars. The bailiffs opened additional production, already sick at the time, the actress tried to restrict travel abroad. Representatives Anastasia Zavorotnyuk filed a counterclaim. Now, all debts paid and a path to the treatment of Actresses abroad opened.
As previously reported “FACTS”, numerologist Evgenia Belova believes that giving birth to a third child, Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk broke the law of nature. She came down from her destined path that was the cause of a serious illness.
