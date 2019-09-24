Zavorotnyuk sold apartments in the Crimea
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is now rumored to be struggling with cancer, had previously sold two apartments in the occupied Crimea.
It is reported kp.ru referring to its sources.
The apartment, which Anastasia told me so much, was sold because of the scandal with construction of the rink on the waterfront.
In 2006 Zavorotnyuk bought two apartments, and in 2010 moved to the Crimea and began construction of the rink in Yalta. She and her husband planned to live there and work. But the project went bankrupt, car crash owes a huge amount to her apartment were seized. In addition, the actress was sued for construction in a foreign land.
Zavorotnyuk was forced to flee from the Crimea. “The debts it took the local MP, who himself lobbied for the project, looking for investors”, — said the publication of the ex-employee of the Yalta administration.
Apartments, according to the publication, the actress managed to sell, albeit with difficulty. After all, real estate Zavorotnyuk interested in prosecution. By the way, the star of “My fair nanny” was sure “unleashed” on her test the former civil husband Sergei Zhigunov.
Recall that the first husband of the actress came to Moscow and sells it to TV channels memories of life with Zavorotnyuk.
