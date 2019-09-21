Zavorotnyuk underwent a second surgery
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who, according to rumors, stage IV brain cancer, underwent a second surgery.
This TV channel NTV reported each Zavorotnyuk and well-known journalist Sergey Mayorov.
He noted that this information he gave the Director-actress Marina Potapova.
According to Mayorov, Potapova told him that in a situation with health of the actress “there is hope that all can still do.”
Note that the first operation was performed in Germany. After that, the actress has become worse.
Also clarifies that car crash is still in critical condition and remains under medical supervision. In the house actress all time are her family and the Director.
Earlier, the family Zavorotnyuk refused the help of doctors and consultants from other hospitals. The actress is treated in one of the best private hospitals of Moscow, the family Zavorotniuk for treatment does not pay.
