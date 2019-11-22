Zavorotnyuk want to bring up the song for Frisco (video)
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who has cancer of the brain, decided to support with songs written earlier in support of Zhanna Friske.
Such a proposal was made by the singer Natalia Vlasova in conversation with the edition “Days.ru”.
She once launched a flashmob in support of the pop singer Zhanna Friske, writing for this song “Jeanne, live, Zhanna, dance!”.
Now Vlasova wants to start a flash mob to support Zavorotnyuk. To do this, she suggested the same song. “Those who want to support Cindy, can you sing the song, replacing the text. Because we dedicated this project to all those who have faced this disease. The name of Jeanne, in fact, is the appeal to all people”, — said Vlasov.
“Because one remains alone, he wants to hear all the words. Most importantly, when it is pronounced by those who want to help, to give something of ourselves, kindness, strength. So, friends, peresecheniya all that is necessary”, — he allowed it.
We will remind, earlier it was reported that the car crash is feeling better.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter