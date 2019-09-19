Zavorotnyuk was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward: what does it mean
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is the last stage of brain cancer, was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward.
According to the telegram channel Mash, the doctors managed to bring actress out of critical condition.
In hospital have reduced brain swelling and led the star of “My fair nanny” from a drug-induced coma.
Zavorotnyuk is in the chamber of therapeutic branch, next to her family.
On the same day, when the actress was conscious, the family has brought a lot of papers that she must sign. They are waiting for when the doctor will allow Zavorotniuk to study the documents.
We will remind that earlier car crash was treated in Poland and Germany. After treatment in Germany, she became worse. In Russia the actress has been able to offer a palliative.
