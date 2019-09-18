Zavorotnyuk was worse Razin said the latest news from the hospital
The state of health of the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is brain cancer, has deteriorated.
About it, citing its sources, reported in social networks, the producer of “Tender may” Andrei Razin.
“As I was told by a source that is close to the treatment of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, the state of health of the actress has deteriorated, and we all pray for her”, — he wrote.
Razin called on to treat with understanding to the fact that relatives of the actress refuse to collect money.
“They don’t need any tools, because everything that could be done has already been done. All that is required in such cases, the procedures carried out by physicians not only in our country but also abroad”, — he said.
The producer stressed that “hopes for a miracle” and wants Zavorotnyuk recovery — “in any case”.
Earlier, the “Komsomolskaya Pravda” reported that Zavorotniuk own breathing and is conscious. Does this mean that the actress came out of the coma, which was reported by rossm, not specified. Some channels claim that the coma was not.
