Zavorotnyuk will return to the stage: Director actress made an important statement
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored to be struggling with cancer, will take the stage.
This was stated by her concert Director Stanislav Hristov, writes News.ru.
According to him, the actress will return to concert activity immediately after discharge from the hospital.
Hristov stressed that the actress has all the chances of recovery and return to the stage.
But he reiterated that in the near future the performance car crash in a television broadcast did not take place.
Recall that, according to media reports, the car crash stage four malignant brain tumor. She is allegedly receiving palliative care in a Moscow hospital.
Relatives of the actress do not allow comments. Her daughter is actively involved in her fashion line, and her husband is going back to work.
